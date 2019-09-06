A gel made in Washington is already killing cancer in pets. Humans could be next

Less than 10 minutes later, Dr. Darrell Fisher, a medical physicist based in Richland, Benton County, who helped invent IsoPet, looked at the scan’s results on the computer screen. What looked like a white blob on the scan was exactly the result they’d hoped for: The radiation gel they’d injected into the dog spread evenly throughout the entire tumor without spreading to surrounding healthy tissue.

“This was it, this was the solid evidence that we were able to achieve uniform distribution,” Fisher says. “I’ll never forget that.”

The test results meant more than a longer life for the dog. It represented a potential breakthrough in treating cancer with radiation for Vivos, the Richland-based pharmaceutical company that developed and produced the treatment in conjunction with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Pets are just the first step. Eventually, the team wants it to be available to treat cancer in humans. If approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the product will be called RadioGel, as the FDA requires a different name for human use.

Vivos’ next step is to collect enough safety and efficacy data to get premarket approval from the FDA. Vivos CEO Dr. Mike Korenko says that process will take about a year and cost about $1.5 million; once completed, Vivos can move on to clinical trials in humans.