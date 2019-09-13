Our firepower began with control over ignition. We could take over places prone to burn, and we could fashion technologies — pyrotechnologies, really — that extended our firepower. Then we began to control fuels by slashing woods, draining wetlands and running livestock, and so recoded the pulses and patches by which fire appeared. Then, ever questing for more to burn, some 200 years ago we turned to lithic landscapes, once-living landscapes that over geologic time were buried and turned to stone. We burned fossil biomass. We exhumed stuff from the deep past and released its effluent into the deep future. For ages the human quest for fire was a quest for sources, for more stuff to burn. Now that has inverted into a search for sinks to absorb all the output from our inextinguishable burning.

Our firepower is unhinging the atmosphere, the ocean, the biosphere. Even climate history has become a subset of fire history. The range of anthropogenic fire, directly and indirectly, has assumed the scale of Pleistocene ice. In a real sense, ice ages have yielded to a fire age, the Pleistocene to a Pyrocene.

Why not call it the Anthropocene? Many people have. But I’ve been involved with fire for over 50 years and across 28 books, and Pyrocene better conveys both the medium and the message. It accents the unique character of our ecological signature, which has always been fire. It forces us to recognize that it is fire in all its manifestations — burning living landscapes and burning lithic ones, fire controlled and fire feral, fire as ecological enabler and fire as technological catalyst — that is the prime mover of planetary change and the informing principle of a narrative that extends from early humans into the future. A uniquely fire planet, Earth, the only planet we know of that has fire, met humanity, a uniquely fire creature, one who now holds a species monopoly over the manipulation of fire. When a critical mass of combustibles and fire starters was reached at the end of the last glacial epoch, a slow explosion of burning resulted. Circumstances favored fire, a creature existed willing to use it, and together they created a world to favor yet more fire.

Fire is who we are. We have small guts and big heads because we learned to cook food. We went to the top of the food chain because we learned to cook landscapes. Now we have become a geologic force because we have begun to cook the planet.