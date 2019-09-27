Johnny Ohta's 'there-for-everything' care for Seattle's homeless youth is rare — and he does it on a bike

After a quarter-century of working with at-risk youth — and his own lengthy history of drug abuse and recovery — Ohta knows just how long the path can be.

He sticks with young people through years of addiction, recovery and relapses. That sort of long-term, intensive, “there-for-everything” case management is what’s needed to address youth addiction and homelessness, says Ohta. It’s also rare. Many interventions last only a few months, and most case managers burn out quickly from the high stress and low pay. Few in Seattle have worked directly with homeless youth longer than Ohta.

“The real deal is the prevention of adult chronic homelessness,” Ohta said. “You get this window of time to engage with youth before they hit their mid-20s.”

Johnny Ohta rests outside of Herkimer Coffee in Seattle's University District before meeting with a client at a nearby facility. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

Making the investment

Ohta’s day had started as it usually does: dressed in shorts and sneakers and riding his pale avocado-green bicycle to meet a youth. His first stop was King County Superior Court, which he visits so often that he leaves a bike lock outside.

Ohta’s client was being arraigned on charges of burglary and malicious mischief stemming from an incident six months earlier when the young man had relapsed. The 21-year-old hadn’t been aware of the court date until the previous evening, when he had gone sailing with Ohta and found the summons, which had been mailed to Ohta’s office. He was lucky. Without a fixed address, homeless youths are more likely to miss court appearances and wind up with a warrant for their arrest. And once in jail, they may feel pressure to take a plea deal they might not have accepted otherwise.

Since the relapse, Ohta said, the youth has been focused on staying sober. Ohta planned to work with the lawyer to demonstrate the youth’s progress to the prosecutor and push for reduced charges.

“That can make a huge difference, when you can say to the prosecutor, ‘Look, since this case has been filed, this young person has gotten into housing, and they have a case manager, and they’ve gotten a job,’” said Adrien Leavitt, a public defender in King County whose clients have worked with Ohta.

Such outcomes are possible because Ohta invests a lot of time “just being present” and building trust with young people, Leavitt said.

Ohta will wait with them for hours in court, bring them to meetings with their lawyer, “and then spend time with them afterwards because what they heard was probably scary and traumatic,” Leavitt said.

“When I see someone in the [courtroom] gallery, and then I see that they're sitting there with Johnny, I'm so relieved that they have his support,” Leavitt said. “I just know that that person is in really good hands."

Ohta also spends a lot of time with clients in juvenile detention and in secure crisis residential centers. He isn’t always keen to see his youngest clients released quickly, especially those who are heavily addicted and sexually exploited. “When people are near death, I’m all about them staying there [in juvenile detention] for a while,” he said.

Getting arrested is a turning point for many youths, says Ohta.

He’ll work with them for months and never talk about getting sober. But once they open the door to making changes, he’s ready to smooth their entry into treatment, housing, mental health and other services.