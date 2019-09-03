Justice for children fuels this former judge

This sense of injustice followed Bridge through law school at the University of Washington, during 14 years as an attorney at a law firm, and into the third branch of government where she served for 10 years as a King County Superior Court judge and eight more as a state Supreme Court justice. Through the decades, she was heartened by reforms made to the juvenile justice and child welfare systems meant to guarantee young defendants were treated fairly in court. She championed efforts to bring young people to the policy-making table. She appreciated new laws that allowed people convicted as juveniles to have their records expunged, freeing them to apply for college loans and secure housing.

But Bridge was still bothered by what wasn’t happening in the juvenile justice or the child welfare systems.

“Neither system was working to advance the majority of kids into successful adulthood,” Bridge said. “They weren’t focusing on what really works.”

So she decided to do something about it.

Bridge will be honored for her years of youth advocacy with Crosscut’s 2019 David Brewster Lifetime Achievement Awards. Seats and tables for the Courage Awards breakfast can be purchased here.