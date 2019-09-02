On Labor Day, a poetic ode to Seattle’s working class

How does your book, and poetry in general, fit into that picture?

I think literature and poetry and perhaps my book can help illuminate certain issues. Especially the conditions, the experience of being a low-wage worker right now in 2019. What does that feel like? I don't think low-wage workers get much of a voice in the culture. Most of the culture people are consuming is being created by people who [are] probably on the other side of things.

As far as what a poem does politically, I don’t know. If it does anything, if it's succeeding, it's making people feel more in touch with their own humanity and perhaps gives them a greater sense of empathy and compassion for other people. I hope that through the writing, people who don't have as much experience with low-wage work maybe get a window into [it], and people who do see themselves in it and don't feel so alone.

In your short fiction, characters grapple with the idea that making art is a luxury. In one story, a writer struggles to answer a question he gets asked about his book-in-progress: “What’s the point of writing it?” What is your own answer?

It's been a tension in my own life since I became politically active in my early 20s. Some of it is: How do you spend your time? Is my time [best] spent as an activist, organizer, or is it best spent carving out this time for myself to try to explore ideas and write poems and think in a clear way? And then, of course, as a low-wage worker struggling economically, you don't have a lot of time to make art. You're hustling all the time. In my own life, it’s been a constant back and forth.