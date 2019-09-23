Rex Hohlbein moved from upmarket architecture to helping Seattle’s poorest rebuild

Hohlbein listened as Steve, 52, would recount with precise clarity how his Baptist minister father would whip him with a strap every day of his childhood to “beat the devil out of him.” He heard the story of Heather, in her early 30s, whose pill use sent her down a path to heroin, then jail, then homelessness.

“I was having meetings in my office, designing homes worth millions of dollars, while people just outside were struggling, with nothing to their names,” Hohlbein said.

Hohlbein started letting unhoused people use his office bathroom. His conference room became a place to grab a cup of tea or dry off after a night spent in the rain. Word spread quickly, and soon there was a steady stream of people coming and going. One snowy evening, Hohlbein called his wife to tell her he wouldn’t be home that night because about eight men were sleeping on the floor of his office. She gave him an ultimatum: either lock his door or start a nonprofit.

“Everyone who was walking in the front door was more important than my drawings,” Hohlbein said. “My mind was made up. There was no going back.”

Hohlbein will be honored for his service with Crosscut’s 2019 Courage in Public Service Award. Seats and tables for the Crosscut Courage Awards fundraising breakfast can be purchased here.