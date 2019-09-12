Things to do in Seattle: Sept. 12 - 18

Kathy Acker in Seattle (Photo courtesy of Randy Eriksen)

Kathy Acker in Seattle Symposium

You might not recognize the name Kathy Acker, but if you’re familiar with third-wave feminism, sex-positive blogging and/or Riot Grrls, you’re aware of the cultural movements she influenced. Mostly known as a New Yorker, Acker spent a few pivotal years in Seattle. In 1980, she hung out with the edgy Belltown arts crowd while finishing her iconic autobiographical novel Blood and Guts in High School and embarking on Great Expectations (which features some Seattle scenes). She came back in 1989, for a residency at the Center on Contemporary Arts (CoCA), where her writing helped launch the Riot Grrrl movement. Though she died in 1997, her long Northwest legacy is reflected in the wide range of speakers and exhibits in the Kathy Acker in Seattle Symposium. On display will be photographs from her fecund Seattle days, including by noted grunge photographers Alice Wheeler and Charles Peterson, plus comix by Megan Kelso and Jim Jones. Writers Stacey Levine and Paul de Barros will read and reminisce, along with rocker Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill (by video). –B.D.

If you go: Kathy Acker in Seattle Symposium, Sept. 12-14 at Fantagraphics in Georgetown and Goethe Pop Up in Chop House Row on Capitol Hill. (Free)