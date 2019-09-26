Things to do in Seattle: Sept. 26 - Oct. 2

The Boot-It cast of 'Everything is Illuminated.' (Photo by Sasha Bailey)

Everything Is Illuminated

What starts out as a goofy road trip deepens into something heartbreaking and much darker in Jonathan Safran Foer’s heralded 2002 novel Everything Is Illuminated. That is also true of the new Book-It Repertory Theatre adaptation of the book, which begins in a mirthful key but is not for the faint of heart. Everything we think we know about the initially cartoonish Ukrainian kid Alex and his grumpy grandpa, who shepherds the young fictional version of Foer on his exploration into his own grandfather’s World War II past, changes in the course of this somewhat overstuffed (at 2½ hours) but otherwise admirable and remarkably dexterous dramatization by director-writer Josh Aaseng. The production captures all the elements of Foer’s triple-layered tale, with live action and narration provided by Alex’s post-journey letters, Foer's fantastical lecture about the alleged origins of his ancestor’s shtetl (Jewish-Ukrainian village) and a shadow-puppet vision of the latter with folksy wood-cut style figures.

But the unearthed truth of Jewish family history is not, in the end, so charmingly quirky and humorous. As revealed by the last survivor of that shtetl, it is an agonizing and detailed revelation of fascist brutality — and of impossible choices in a world gone mad and murderous. What saves Everything Is Illuminated from utter despair is the hope that succeeding generations will learn about but not allow a repeat of the previous ones, a timely prescription. And what makes the Book-It adaptation so vibrant is the all-round excellence of the cast, with particularly memorable work from Michael Winter, Susanna Burney and Peter Sakowicz. –M.B.

If you go: Book-It Repertory Theatre at Seattle Center through Oct. 6. ($20-$50)