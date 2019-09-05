Things to do in Seattle: Sept. 5 - 11

‘Mark and Joshua’ by Seattle artist Jed Dunkerley, at Linda Hodges Gallery. (Courtesy Linda Hodges)

First Thursday Art Walk in Pioneer Square

This week’s First Thursday Art Walk has a back-to-school vibe. Notebooks aren’t required, but you might want to bring one anyway, as the vast variety of art on view in Pioneer Square is bound to spark deep thoughts. We’re especially excited to see paintings by Seattle artist (and Franklin High School art teacher) Jed Dunkerley, who has a knack for creating landscapes that feel both apocalyptic and funny. In this new series, prominent buildings seem to have dropped out of the sky into natural landscapes, a juxtaposition that speaks to our current environmental disorientation. Also invitingly surreal: Seattle artist Whiting Tennis’ new oil paintings, dominated by softly shaded figures that feel nonetheless hulking and ominous. And local artist Barbara Noah asks us to consider our place in the world via the multimedia print series Toss and Turn. For these startling images, she marries NASA space images with toy planes, juggling clubs and balloon animals to raise questions about what belongs where and what happens when our environment spits us out. –B.D.

If you go: First Thursday Art Walk in Pioneer Square, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m. (Free) Jed Dunkerley at Linda Hodges Gallery (show runs through Sept. 29); Whiting Tennis at Greg Kucera Gallery (show runs through Nov. 1); Barbara Noah at Davidson Gallery (show runs through Sept. 28).