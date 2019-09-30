Washington State Supreme Court Justice Mary Yu leads the way by putting others first

In high school, one of Yu's teachers asked if she had considered college. It was a question that would lead Yu to undergraduate and graduate degrees in theology, a 10-year career in social justice, a law degree from University of Notre Dame, a judgeship with King County Superior Court and a seat on the Washington state Supreme Court, where she serves today.

As a lesbian woman of color, Yu found herself a trailblazer on many fronts. She’s the state’s first openly gay justice, the first Asian American justice and the first Latina justice. She even holds the honor of having officiated the first same-sex marriage in Washington State in 2012.

“I see myself as a ‘first’ because of opportunity, timing and other leaders willing to give me a chance,” Yu said. “I don’t think I am a superhero, but I do want to make sure others can look at me and say, ‘I have a shot at the Washington state Supreme Court, too.’”

