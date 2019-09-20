'We should be able to have a normal childhood': Seattle's young climate activists on why they strike

“They put me in a car,” Schurman says. “I didn’t really know what was going to happen, but they drove me to the precinct, and I was in a holding cell, actually, with my handcuffs still on. Then my parents picked me up.”

When contacted for comment, a Seattle Police Department spokesperson says Schurman's arrest was a routine action in response to vandalism.

Schurman had been protesting outside City Hall for months alongside other young climate activists as part of the worldwide “Fridays for Future” movement started by 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, who began her protest in front of the Swedish national legislature last year.

Schurman wanted to act, too. She says she first became interested in climate change when she was 9, helping out in other climate-related protests by marching and organizing. But participating in Fridays for Future weekly protests and helping to organize today’s global climate strike as a youth leader with activist organization Climate Action Families has been a new experience for her.

Even so, she didn’t expect the attention. She hadn’t planned an inflammatory act of protest — she believed her message could be erased. Schurman says the attention she has received from both the incident itself and from being a young activist thrust into a spotlight sometimes feels strange.