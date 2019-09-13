What happened to Seattle's powerful bike lobby?

The cost of coasting

Tempers also flared when the bike lobby threw its own bombs. Cascade’s Hiller famously told The Stranger when drivers kill cyclists he would “love to hang [them] up by their toenails at the edge of town and paint 'killer' across their chest and let them hang there until the buzzards peck their eyes out.”

For the club’s board of directors it was a bridge too far and eventually led to the ouster of executive director Ayers and a proclamation that Cascade would take a kinder, gentler approach to politics. Elizabeth Kiker, an advocate with the Washington, D.C.-based League of American Bicyclists, took the reins in 2013. Her three years at Cascade were marked by high staff turnover, a merger with statewide advocacy group Washington Bikes and internal debates over Cascade’s role in politics , including eliminating its political action committee and changing its legal status so that it was no longer able to endorse candidates. In the end, the structure of the organization and the PAC remained, but the club kept a lower public profile when it came to politics.

Initially that worked. Despite Cascade’s endorsement of McGinn in the 2013 election, the newly elected mayor, Ed Murray, and his SDOT director, Scott Kubly, started off as key leaders on bike issues. Working off a newly updated Bicycle Master Plan that recognized the need for physically separated bike infrastructure, Murray and Kubly pushed for Seattle’s Second Avenue protected bike lane. Murray brokered a deal between business owners and advocates to get the contentious Westlake protected bike lane built. He spearheaded the nearly $1 billion, voter-approved Move Seattle levy to fund transportation projects and got the city’s Pronto bikeshare program off the ground. Pronto would later prove to be a costly boondoggle, but at the time it was one of the bike lobby’s highest priorities. In 2015, a Seattle Times columnist dubbed Murray “the real bike mayor of Seattle.”

But as his time in office dragged on, Murray scaled back his efforts on the Bicycle Master Plan, in part a product of the priority given to the growing housing and homelessness crisis, in part a response to the backlash around bike projects he no longer felt was worth weathering. Despite the influx of funding from the Move Seattle levy, SDOT dragged its feet, especially on the downtown protected bike lane network.

Councilmember O’Brien sees it as a weak point in the bike movement’s history, where it still grappled with turnover at Cascade and relied on name reputation more than the education, organizing and movement building that got it a seat at the table in the first place.

“It starts to get easy to skip a step,” he explains. “You need to be continually building your power and building your base. You can’t just say, ‘Hey, we have enough credibility and our name alone will get people elected.’”

By 2016, advocates were scratching their heads, wondering what was happening with the Bicycle Master Plan, especially its promises to build out a network of downtown protected bike lanes. In May 2016, advocates rallied in the lobby of City Hall chanting, “We can’t wait.” But it was to little avail. In the final two years of Murray’s term in office, before he resigned in the face of allegations that he had sexually abused five minors, SDOT was building just 8.5 miles a year of bike lanes, trails and greenways. SDOT’s implementation plan had called for 38.45 miles of new bike infrastructure over those two years.

But if Murray’s slowed progress was a hint that the bike movement’s political power had waned, the start of Durkan’s administration appeared to be proof positive.

Her first year in office saw SDOT complete just 2.3 miles of new protected bike lane and less than 8 miles of new greenways. That same year, Durkan put the long awaited Fourth Avenue protected bike lane on hold, fearing that it would harm downtown traffic flow when combined with the coming closure of Highway 99 and the removal of buses from the transit tunnel.

Then came Durkan’s Move Seattle levy “reset.” The $930 million levy funds sidewalks, street repaving, transit and bike projects. Durkan pointed to higher construction costs coupled with supposedly unrealistic project cost estimates as proof that SDOT needed to rein in the project list. “For her, the goal was to rebuild trust with voters and SDOT’s reputation as an agency that’s visionary but also delivers on projects,” says Deputy Mayor Shefali Ranganathan. For bike and transit advocates it was a worrying sign that Durkan didn’t share their priorities.

Finally, there was 35th Avenue Northeast. The controversy centered on a proposal to remove parking along one side of a 2.3-mile stretch of 35th in Wedgwood and Ravenna in order to make space for bike lanes. The blowback from neighborhood businesses and residents was fierce and swift. According to one SDOT staffer, the city got hundreds of letters opposing the bike lanes and relatively few in support. At one point, police found fireworks stuck in the gas tank of a SDOT construction vehicle and somebody vandalized SDOT traffic counting equipment. Durkan hired a mediator for closed door discussions between sides, but it did not produce any consensus. In the end, the street repaving project moved forward without bike lanes.

“I think what motivates her is just not wanting controversy, especially controversy that reflects poorly on her. I think she backs off on controversial projects as a result,” says Katie Wilson, head of the Transit Riders Union and a contributing columnist to Crosscut.

“35th was hard. I won’t deny that,” says Deputy Mayor Ranganathan. “But I think it also offers a learning opportunity for how we as a city can partner with communities to build great multimodal project in a way that community feels bought in to.”

Once again, the advocates had a very different take. “35th is evidence that it’s different now,” says Cascade’s Clarke. “It happened despite all the technical and planning best practices clearly being in support of adding a safe place to bike. This decision points to the fact that planning best practices and [vision documents] are not enough. … Our job is to make it abundantly clear to people who want these things that they need to stand up and be counted.”

Rebuilding power

How does a movement on the outs begin to rebuild itself?

For Greenways’ Padelford, it’s about going back to the basics of grassroots organizing to not only build a base that can make or break elections, but one rooted in their communities and ready to stand up and fight for bike lanes there.

“Really classic door-to-door canvassing and community organizing will be really powerful,” says Padelford. “I think in the end that’s how we win.”

Winning, of course, means getting bike projects built. And to do that, Padelford thinks the movement once again needs the support of the mayor. “The challenge in Seattle is you really need a mayor who believes in making change for change to happen,” he says.

A new coalition of transportation, environmental and disability rights advocates called Move All Seattle Sustainably (MASS) is providing the organizing vision. The group includes Cascade, Seattle Neighborhood Greenways, Transit Riders Union, 350 Seattle, Sierra Club, Rooted in Rights and others. MASS has put together a transportation package outlining projects and policies it says the city must implement in order to improve biking, walking and transit and make it practical to get around Seattle without a car.

The Greenways group has already started organizing around some of the MASS bike priorities, including a vision for a new bike path connecting Georgetown and South Park and another effort to improve bike routes on Beacon Hill.

Padelford said that in South Park the group is contracting with the head of the merchant retail association to do outreach and also subcontract with Spanish-speaking youth to do surveys and talk to people about the project. In Beacon Hill, Greenways volunteers and staff have been knocking on doors to tell people about their ideas and learn what people in the neighborhood want and need to bike and walk more.

That their vision prioritizes infrastructure for south Seattle is no coincidence. Lower income and more diverse than the rest of Seattle, the south end of the city has seen significantly less bike infrastructure investment than the whiter, wealthier central and north end of the city.

“There’s a recognition now that we need a really broad tent,” says Padelford. “I think the bike movement has a much better equity analysis now than it ever has. We recognize that it’s historically been a white space. It’s not enough to just point out that people of color bike more than white people and low-income people bike more than wealthy people. We need a movement that reflects the full diversity of Seattle and is fighting for the needs of everyone.”

The city council recently passed resolutions adopting three pieces of the MASS transportation package, including one that will require SDOT to build protected bike lanes identified in the Bicycle Master Plan when they’re doing street-repaving projects and one that asks the city to fund South Seattle bike infrastructure.

Jon Orcutt, a well-known career bike advocate in New York who also worked in that city’s Department of Transportation under Mayor Mike Bloomberg, says that sort of ambitious vision is key to building your base. “You start to build a bigger constituency and maybe a younger constituency who says “where are my fucking protected bike lanes? … Those are the people you need to mobilize to gnaw the ankles off every politician who's not helping.”

The question then is, can a broad-based movement with a strong vision and an unwillingness to mince words move the needle on biking in Seattle?

In some ways it seems it already has. Certainly, Durkan’s Eighth Avenue ribbon-cutting in August seemed like a turning point after the bike movement showed its anger last spring and summer. Amidst the celebration, there were hints of conciliation, with Durkan saying, “We know the Move Seattle reset process has been challenging and frustrating and difficult for many people.” She went so far as saying, “I want to thank all the advocates. Keep pushing us. It's the right thing to do.”

Deputy Mayor Ranganathan disagrees with the characterization that the ribbon-cutting marked a turning point. Instead she says, “It is a reminder that we should celebrate community success and infrastructure that’s building towards the city of the future. I think the turning point was really around [this summer’s] Bicycle Master Plan implementation plan and getting that adopted. At that point, we’re doing this and doing it together.”

Ranganathan says she understands advocates’ frustration with the implementation plan and what happened on 35th, but points to the projects that did move forward in the past year on 65th Street, Wilson Avenue in Seward Park and the protected bike lanes completed on Pike and Pine streets from Capitol Hill to downtown earlier this month.

“People worry that 35th opens the door for opposition of all kinds of projects,” Ranganathan says. “For every 35th people point to, there are plenty of other projects that have happened and happened successfully. … The mayor has been clear that she thinks there should be a protected bike lane on Eastlake. It’s an important connection between downtown and the University of Washington.”

Though she stood with the mayor on Eighth Avenue on that sunny day in August, Cascade’s Clarke is not sure she’s ready to trust everything is back on track.

“I don’t think it’s a turning point. The ribbon-cutting is a data point,” Clarke says. “At the beginning of the mayor’s term we got this data point with Fourth Ave. Then we got another data point with dramatically scaling back the Move Seattle levy. And also the data point of canceling the 35th Avenue bike lane. Now we have a couple more data points. We have the new implementation plan with a letter from the mayor and Sam Zimbabwe supporting. Another data point with mayor and SDOT being out in the community articulating support for the bike network, articulating that we're not doing enough on Vision Zero.”

She continues, “Things are going in a better direction than they were. But I think I am saying that action is what matters.”

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Seattle's first protected bike lanes were built under Mayor Ed Murray. They were build during Mayor Mike McGinn's administration.