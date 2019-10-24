Civil rights icon Larry Gossett goes from lion to longshot in his final election

In this year's primary election, Gossett garnered only 37% of the vote in the county council’s District 2, which encompasses the Central District, Capitol Hill, Beacon Hill, the Rainier Valley, Seward Park, Skyway, UW, Fremont, Ravenna and Laurelhurst.

His opponent, first-time political candidate Girmay Zahilay, bested Gossett by 19 percentage points, winning 56% of the vote on Aug. 6.

Since then, Gossett has been campaigning with renewed urgency, working to close that considerable gap before the Nov. 5 general election.

Zahilay, 32, is a lawyer who co-founded a nonprofit to mentor kids from disadvantaged backgrounds. The son of Ethiopian refugees, he was born in Sudan and moved to the United States when he was 3. Like Gossett, Zahilay also graduated from Seattle’s Franklin High School — albeit more than four decades later.

The two men talk about some of the same issues on the campaign trail: Fighting the forces of gentrification that are pushing people of color out of their longtime neighborhoods. Reducing youth incarceration. Building more affordable housing. Expanding public transportation to get people to and from work while fighting pollution, which both men acknowledge disproportionately affects communities of color.

Yet Gossett seems exasperated at times when the political similarities between him and his opponent are pointed out. Sitting in the Starbucks on the 40th floor of downtown Seattle’s Columbia Tower, drinking a venti tea, the veteran politician said the key difference between him and Zahilay is simple.

“I’ve done it,” Gossett said. “Those are things I have done. Those are things he is saying he will do. They’re not dissimilar because they need to be done. But I have done these things he talks about.”

For all his years of political experience, however, Gossett said he didn’t foresee the crushing results of the August primary.

“I was surprised — a little embarrassed,” Gossett recalled. In all of his past elections, he has never received less than 80% of the vote in the general election.

Clearly, 2019 was going to be a different fight.

“You know what surprised me most?” Gossett said. “The areas of my district where I won.” He proceeded to tick off some of the whiter, wealthier neighborhoods in his district.

“Remember, I’m left,” Gossett said of his politics. “I’ve said things like, ‘We need revolutionary change in Seattle.’”

That made the primary results even more shocking to him, he said. “I got killed in the Central Area where I’ve been living all my life. Killed in Montlake. Beat in the University District … but I won in Laurelhurst, the rich area. I don’t know how to account for that.”