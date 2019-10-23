“I don't know her personally,” Morales said of Durkan over coffee at the Beach Bakery in Rainier Beach. “We've met a few times at different community meetings. So to see what felt like a very personal attack against me was surprising. And honestly disappointing. To be accused of being divisive with a tactic that was itself so divisive was kind of surprising.”

Durkan sent the remarks on her personal email to friends and supporters, endorsing Mark Solomon, who’s now facing Morales in the Nov. 5 runoff to replace Bruce Harrell. Durkan also included a reference to former city council candidate Ari Hoffman, whom she described as a “rigid conservative.”

The mayor used to live in District 2 — my district, which includes the Chinatown-International District, Georgetown and southeast Seattle. A last-stand mentality pervades down here. It’s where nonwhite and LGBTQ communities have been pushed, as swaths of the Central Area and Capitol Hill have been flipped through gentrification to become part of Seattle’s Great White North. Self-determination is a running theme among nonwhites, here and nationally, and Morales’ brand of progressivism seems to better resonate with such sentiment in District 2.

Morales and I discussed the Durkan comments in the wake of Amazon’s same-day delivery of another gut punch — boosting its contributions for city council races to an unprecedented $1.45 million. Guess what? Morales won’t be receiving a penny of that — she’s taking democracy vouchers and isn’t big business’ type anyway — but Solomon will.

The Amazonian influence-buying in my hometown reeks of the paternalistic bent of another place I reside, more and more reluctantly. In the lily white world of conservation and organized recreation, legacy operations and brands constantly are buying off and appropriating the agendas of fledgling organizations of color, even in the realm of diversity, equity and inclusion. The power dynamic makes it possible while at the same time it maintains that dynamic.

Seattle’s business interests and the political firewall being constructed around them, Morales said, “are not interested in candidates who are willing to talk about the need to shift the way our economy works so that it serves working families better.”

“We have to just take a stand and say we're not going to operate under this system anymore,” she added. “It doesn't serve us well. It's unjust, it's not equitable. We have to make sure that we are talking in a big way about shifting power in this city. That scares people, and that's too bad. That's what it's going to take. We have to shift economic control of this city away from corporations and back to the people who live here.”

If this sounds socialist, I say bring it on. The S-word is increasingly used as a disparagement, particularly in national politics, but also increasingly here in Seattle, as Durkan’s attack on Morales suggested. The fact is, socialism historically has provided a haven for nonwhites and other marginalized communities.

Left to our own devices, human beings, especially in a capitalist society, too infrequently demonstrate an instinct for protecting our most vulnerable. Government programs feel radical and too interventionist by those monopolizing power and resources because it forces them to share what they perceive as a zero-sum pie. Meanwhile, government feels like a last resort to many just trying to survive and pursue the liberty and happiness referenced in the Declaration of Independence.