Four years after historic wins for Latino politicians, the Yakima City Council is getting less diverse

The student body of the school, located in one of Yakima’s poorest neighborhoods on the predominantly Latino east side, is now more than 91% Latino. And Gutierrez is now one of three Latina women who sit on the Yakima City Council.

On a recent trip back to her alma mater, Gutierrez ruminated on the course of events that led her back to campus to promote civic engagement.

“One of the greatest things that happens is these kids envision themselves doing something we’re doing, which is never something I imagined doing as a child,” Gutierrez, 30, said in an interview. The 2015 election of Gutierrez and the other two Latino council members was in part the result of a voting rights lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington. In response to that suit, a judge in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District Court of Washington ruled in 2014 that racially polarized voting among Yakima’s white population, which maintains a slight majority in numbers and a much higher share of voter turnout, was suppressing the voting interests of the city’s majority Latino east side in citywide elections.

District 1 Yakima City Council candidate Eliana Macias canvasses with her brother, University of Washington freshman Alberto Macias, 18, Oct. 20, 2019. (Jason Redmond for Crosscut)

The entire Yakima City Council was white at the time, and no Latino had ever won election to the city despite past attempts by several qualified candidates. The seven-seat council was a hybrid, with three citywide seats and four representing specific districts, although all seven seats were elected by a citywide vote in the general election.

The result was a primary where some candidates favored by Latinos ran better or equal to other candidates in certain districts, only to lose in citywide general election vote.

The first Latino to serve on the council was Yakima attorney Sonia Rodriguez, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in 2008. In 2009, three white incumbents won reelection handily, while Rodriguez lost to a white conservative AM radio host.

In 2011, Latino voters in east Yakima’s District 3 favored the more liberal George Pechtel over Rick Ensey, according to court documents filed by the ACLU during the voting rights case, but with two candidates there was no district primary and Ensey won the seat in the citywide general election. Also in 2011, according to expert witnesses hired by the ACLU of Washington in its voting rights lawsuit against Yakima, Latino voters favored Rogelio Montes, who lost the District 3 primary and eventually became a plaintiff in the case.

“In the final analysis, there is only one rational conclusion to be drawn,” U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice wrote in a 67-page opinion in August 2014. “That the non-Latino majority in Yakima routinely suffocates the voting preferences of the Latino community” which represents 46% of the city's population, according to the Census Bureau.

The ACLU also produced analyses showing public facilities such as parks, roads, school and public safety projects all had more funding and nicer public amenities in whiter and more affluent parts of town.

In 2015, Rice approved a seven-district council election map drawn up by experts at the ACLU of Washington, eliminating Yakima’s hybrid system of district and at-large voting. Two east side districts were drawn to have majority Latino populations; a third in south Yakima was drawn with just less than half of the population Latino.

The city’s first three Latina council members — Gutierrez, Avina Gutierrez (no relation) and Carmen Mendez — were all elected from those districts later that year.

“It’s going to be a roller coaster,” Avina Gutierrez told the Yakima Herald-Republic election night when asked what life as a first-time elected official would be like.

Now, five years after moving from citywide to district voting ushered historic change for Yakima, and even before the November general election, it's certain that the 2020 city council will be much less diverse. After the August primaries, only one Latino candidate, political newcomer Eliana Macias, currently stands a chance of serving on the council in 2020.

That prospect flies in the face of advances, both real and perceived, for increased representation for ethnic minorities in local government around Washington state.