Girls hockey is growing in Washington — and it isn’t dependent on boys programs anymore

The girls’ game has since taken off as the WWFHA has grown and two of the state’s nearly 20 coed programs have made room for all-girls teams as well, Goscinski said.

Local coed hockey association Seattle Juniors started its own all-girls teams five years ago, while also hosting clinics for girls who want to learn to play. Players from Tri-Cities and Yakima have made the trip to practice and play with the association's all-girls team, the Lady Admirals, said Seattle Juniors coach Jim O’Brien. He noted that the teams play in the coed league while also playing girls tournaments throughout the season.

“When we first started doing the girls club ... there were 10 girls that showed up; the next week there were 12; the next week there were 15. By August we had a clinic and 42 girls showed up,” O’Brien said. “There's those girls regardless of where they're playing, coed or girls teams, who are very hungry to learn and get better at the sport.”

He said each girl is able to choose whether they’d like to play on coed teams or the all-girls teams; it’s a personal choice. But he sees advantages for both boys and girls when playing in coed leagues.

“What we found is that by playing coed hockey the girls are challenged more. They have to play harder and faster and stronger,” he said. “I think the boys, after a girl beats them, I think they understand pretty quickly that girls can play this sport well.”

O’Brien said Seattle Juniors is currently made up of roughly 20% to 30% girls, but that the association’s goal is to reach a 50-50 split. He said every youth hockey association in Washington should have someone dedicated to building girls in the sport.

“It makes the association better and stronger because I think it serves the community better,” he said.

Goscinski said WWFHA wants to make sure that all girls have the option to choose between coed and all-girls hockey. She hopes to push back on the idea that girls have to play coed to be better hockey players.

“Girls hockey is a viable sport at every age group,” Goscinski said. “Again, that's super individualized, but there's still that kind of outlook that my daughter is not going to be as competitive if she doesn't play with the boys. And we're trying to change that outlook just by showing that, yes, our girls win banners. Our girls go up and they fight. And they get upset when they lose. And it's just as competitive, it's just as aggressive.”

Goscinski added that while these other associations are also working on girls programs, “they haven't quite gotten to the level yet where we can have consistent interactions ... enough to satisfy all the girls that play in the region.”