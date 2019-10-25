How Jennifer Cohen, the Pac-12’s only female athletic director, rose to the top of UW sports

She received a kind, but incredibly pragmatic, note back from the now-legendary coach. James commended her for her aspirations, but let her know that there weren’t a lot of opportunities for girls to coach football. A career in the business of college sports, he told her, might be a better option.

Cohen, now 50 and married with two teenage sons, said she wasn't discouraged by James’ note. Instead, she believed she had received proof that her hero believed in her.

“I felt like basically he showed me a door that was still not that open to women and quite frankly still isn’t to the level it should be and that was 40 years ago,” she said. “So 40 years ago, a football coach took the time to write me back and tell me, ‘Hey, girls are starting to get more into this business.’ ”

Three years ago, Cohen unequivocally walked through that door. After more than two decades of working a handful of jobs at the UW, she was named the school’s athletic director. In her short tenure she has helped to bring in and retain talented coaches, stabilize a struggling budget and foster a departmentwide culture centered on developing student athletes into productive citizens.

But during the course of two long interviews where Cohen spoke quickly and paused very rarely, she made sure to point out that there has been nothing storybook about this journey. In her path to becoming the only female athletic director in the Pac-12 and one of four female leads in a Power Five conference, she has faced plenty of challenges and setbacks. She has experienced self-doubt and felt guilt about splitting her time between raising her children and working in a demanding arena. She said she can’t begin to count the number of times people asked her who is raising her kids.

“There were plenty of times where I didn’t think I wanted to do this, nor did I even believe in myself that I could,” she said.

“I don’t want young women to think that it was just this upward path that all made sense, and that I just knew I could do it,” Cohen added. “That’s not true at all.”

Even now, the challenges and doubts have not disappeared. But, Cohen said, she doesn’t notice them quite as much. She has developed coping mechanisms, such as making sure to do things away from her job and building her own identity separate from her career.

Last summer, Cohen traveled to Charleston, North Carolina, to meet with about 25 other women who are contending with some of those same challenges.

The meeting was organized by Women Leaders in College Sports, a 3,500-member organization that helps to develop, advance and connect female leaders, and brought together female Division I athletic directors and commissioners from across the country.

They discussed transitions between school presidents, hiring and firing coaches and how to be creative with coaches’ contracts, said Patti Phillips, CEO of Women Leaders in College Sports.

When the topic of contract negotiations came up, Cohen told the group about her own recent negotiating experience. She previously had a contract “with the lowest annual guaranteed compensation relative to departmental expenses” of any athletic director in the Pac-12, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC, according to a report by Athletic Director U. With the help of a lawyer, she renegotiated and signed a contract amendment that took effect July 1, 2018, extending her post until at least 2024 and, according to The Seattle Times, bumping her base salary up by 63% to $750,000 annually.

“She was really honest and open about her personal experience, so that other women can learn from that,” said Phillips.

“She’s still quite frankly underpaid for how good she is,” Phillips added.

During Cohen’s first three years as AD, the department has seen some major successes. UW’s football team brought home two Pac-12 titles, its baseball and softball teams both made it to the College World Series (a first for the baseball team) and last summer its women’s rowing team brought home the NCAA Rowing Championship. Cohen helped the department hire men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins, women’s gymnastics coach Elise Ray-Statz and women’s rowing coach Yasmin Farooq, all of whom have since received Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors.

The UW's 22 sports programs, made up of 650 student-athletes, also have had academic success under Cohen. In May, the school reported an Academic Progress Rate, which is the NCAA system for measuring student-athletes’ academic performance, of 987. Teams only need a four-year average rate of 930 to compete in championships. And in the Wall Street Journal’s well-known Grid of Shame, which rates college football programs based on their level of dominance and admirable qualities, UW was among the very best for both.

But there have also been challenges. In June, The Seattle Times published an article detailing a former UW volleyball player’s report of being sexually assaulted in 2017 by a school official. The official resigned and the school ultimately reached a $20,000 settlement with the student, but it has received some pushback over how it handled the allegation. Cohen said for legal and other reasons, she was unable to comment on what happened.