“I belong in this community.” A new museum tells the Pacific Northwest history of Latinx identity

Three women wearing long white lace dresses with black aprons and red flowers in their hair stamp their feet to jarocho, folk harp music from Veracruz that involves upbeat finger plucking. Their partners, dressed in all white, except for red scarves and straw hats, join in and match the stomps of the women’s heels, underscoring the rapid rhythm of the music. The crowd whistles in support and enthusiasm.

After a quick costume change, the troupe begins a dance from the state of Jalisco. Now the dresses are striking yellow and purple, with puffy shoulders and high collars accented with cascading ribbons. The wide skirts are designed to be swirled into circles and allow the dancers to create spirals. The men sport black charro suits embroidered with gold accents. The mariachi song comes to a close, and they lean into each other as if to kiss, but use sombreros to shield their faces.

Children line the foot of the stage to watch the Bailadores de Bronce perform during the grand opening of the Sea Mar Museum of Chicano/a/Latino/a Culture, on Oct. 24, 2019. The museum is the first in the Northwest to celebrate regional Latinx history and culture. (Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)

“I think when I was growing up I had a cultural identity crisis,” says 20-year-old dancer Katherine Madrigal after she performs.

She explains that being Mexican American means you’re never Mexican enough for Mexico and never American enough for the U.S.