From media to money, WNBA players see disparities 'in every aspect of the game.' Just ask the Storm

The Women’s National Basketball Association was still new, having started just three years prior. Redd, a San Francisco native, had entered the league as a member of the Minnesota Lynx, but after being cut by the team, she set her sights on her second home, Seattle.

(Photo Illustration by Shaminder Dulai/Crosscut)

While excitement for women’s basketball was slowly building in other U.S. cities, Redd said she already knew Seattle had a hungry fan base. The first step was to get into the Storm’s training camp. Redd remembers calling then-coach Lin Dunn repeatedly until she got a call back to meet and, eventually, was invited to team tryouts. After the team was whittled down from about 150 players, she made it through to training camp.

When she was signed to the team, she had the league’s minimum contract, common for new players. While some top players made up to $90,000, not including the endorsements that came with star status, Redd earned about $40,000 for playing the entire four-month season.

“You figure you’re making $40,000 from June to August or September to the playoffs ... It’s not so bad from that perspective,” she said. “Most people don’t make that in a year.”

But what happens when the season ends?