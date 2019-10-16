Most Seattle voters support a business tax for affordable housing — at least in theory, poll says

But with ballots arriving next week, 56% of Seattle voters still support at least the idea of a tax on large businesses to fund affordable housing, according to a new Crosscut/Elway Poll. Forty percent oppose the idea.

The poll, conducted October 5-9, surveyed 432 likely Seattle voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7%.

The question about the business tax, one of many asked in a poll measuring approval of city governance, reminded respondents of the head tax fight. “Last year, the council passed and then repealed a tax on businesses based on number of employees,” respondents were asked. “Known as the ‘head tax,’ the money was intended to be used to address the homelessness issue in the city. The tax was not implemented. Would you favor or oppose some kind of tax on large businesses to pay for developing more affordable housing in Seattle?”

There is no current proposal to revise the head tax, which would have imposed a $275 per employee annual tax on businesses with gross receipts of over $20 million. The Crosscut/Elway Poll, therefore, tested theoretical support, absent specifics or ongoing campaigns for or against.

“On the one hand, there’s still an appetite to have that discussion and move toward that,” said pollster Stuart Elway. “On the other hand, there’s a lot of room for opponents to shoot it down along the way.”

The now-defunct “head tax” — officially known as the employee hours tax (EHT) — would have raised more than $45 million a year for some combination of homeless services and affordable housing. But a firestorm of criticism followed its passage last year as construction unions and business groups strongly opposed it. Amazon at one point threatened to cease construction of one tower and sublease space it was planning to fill in another (which it did several months later).

Although the council repealed the tax in the face of a bruising ballot referendum, it nevertheless has cast a long shadow over this year’s elections, with candidates pressed to explain their support or opposition at every turn.

Shaun Scott, a candidate for the District 4 council seat and a head tax backer, said he consistently hears support for a tax on large businesses while knocking on doors. “I would have to say that most people that I’ve talked to are in favor of it,” he said. “I don’t know the last time I talked to somebody at the doors that were not in favor of progressive taxation on large corporations, financial institutions or developers.”