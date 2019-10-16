A new play performed in Seattle churches says to hell with fire and brimstone

This familiar ritual was repeated last weekend in downtown Seattle in the Plymouth Church, United Church of Christ, an impressive white structure on Sixth Avenue. But the sermon was delivered by an actor, and the congregation included theatergoers mixed with Plymouth church members, who came not to worship, but to watch Lucas Hnath’s thoughtfully provocative play, The Christians.

Produced by the secular Seattle company Pony World Theatre, Hnath’s 80-minute drama considers theological questions and examines our notions of tolerance, faith and the role of religion in contemporary society. It is a rare play that centers on religion but doesn’t preach it. The script has hit a nerve, and is being presented at theaters throughout the country.

But viewing this work inside an actual house of worship is especially resonant. (The production will move to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in the Chinatown-International District area for an Oct. 17 - 26 run.)

The idea of doing a “site-specific” staging was in keeping with the mission of Pony World, says co-managing partner Brendan Healy. The troupe often chooses plays with topical themes: Earlier this year it staged “Language Rooms,” a lacerating drama by local theater luminary Yussef El Guindi about the interrogation of terrorist suspects, in a former federal immigration holding facility in SoDo. (For the play, it handily doubled as a Guantanamo Bay-like detention camp.)