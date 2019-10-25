A new Reign begins: Women’s soccer makes itself a home in Tacoma

It was dubbed the “World Cup Homecoming” for the nine Reign players who had competed for various teams in the widely watched FIFA Women's World Cup that had concluded in France just a few weeks before. This National Women’s Soccer League match on July 28 was the moment that the U.S. team’s victory, and its star player, Megan Rapinoe, would come home to the Puget Sound area. That the arrival was marked in Tacoma, instead of Seattle, didn’t appear to matter to the fans, who set a new franchise record for attendance.

The atmosphere at the minor league baseball stadium was electric. The press boxes at Cheney Stadium, also packed to capacity and sitting right on top of the field-level seats, filled with the sounds of every cheer of a successful pass, every groan of a perceived awful call by the referee.

On that July afternoon, many were there to see Rapinoe. And almost certainly for many it was their first time attending a Reign FC match. Rapinoe had become a bona fide superstar in the month prior, playing an instrumental role in the U.S. team’s repeat as World Cup champions on the field, while also courting praise for her stances off the field. She received the Golden Ball award, for best overall player, and the Golden Boot, for the top scorer (with six goals). She has since become a celebrity, appearing on television programs like The Rachel Maddow Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live and the podcast Pod Save America. In her post-World Cup media tour , Rapinoe’s message was clear: Support the NWSL and keep fighting for equality.

Rapinoe did not play in the match against the Red Stars because of an Achilles injury she picked up at the World Cup, but she was still the center of attention. Among the fans who celebrated Rapinoe's homecoming was Victoria Woodards, the Tacoma mayor, who during a pregame ceremony proudly proclaimed, “Guess what, Tacoma? She plays here!”

Rapinoe responded by replicating “The Pose,” the iconic post-goal celebration that became her trademark throughout the World Cup.

The Reign lost on the field that July afternoon, but the celebration continued: Rapinoe and fellow World Cup champion Allie Long signed autographs and took selfies with fans for upwards of two hours after the match. Long was so dedicated to providing as many signatures and selfies as she could that she asked a club staffer to remember where she was on the line of fans so she could resume after a momentary break to participate in a post-match press conference with media.

Even as the global sporting event faded into memory, the fans continued to come. By the end of the Reign's season, the average match attendance was over 5,000 for the first time in the club's history, an increase of over 30% from the average in 2018. The club’s regular season home finale against rival Portland Thorns FC on Sunday, Sept. 29, drew 7,370. Joining the crowd were the bright lights of ESPN, which broadcast the match on ESPN2 as that morning’s slate of NFL games were happening across the country.

The team returned to ESPN three weeks later in a playoff loss to the North Carolina Courage, which brought the historic season to an end. The story of the team’s success, though, continues, as head coach Vlatko Andonovski is being considered as the next head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Team after his handling of the Reign team in a season riddled with injuries.