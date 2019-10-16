Poll: Seattle voters want change on council and are split on Durkan

With the city now split up into seven districts, the difference between a winning and losing candidate in November could be fewer than 1,000 votes — or even fewer than 100, as happened in West Seattle’s district in 2015.

Voters were largely agnostic on the 2015 switch to a district-based system. Forty-two percent of respondents either had no opinion or said the switch had not made any difference. Thirty-four percent said it was an improvement from when all nine seats were elected citywide; 24% said it was worse.

Voters are calling for change, but, as Elway pointed out, they already have it: Four of the seven council incumbents finishing their terms did not run for reelection. “If all you want to do is change the faces, that’s going to happen whether you vote or not,” Elway said. “If just one incumbent loses, the majority is new and voila: Change!”

For his money, it all comes down to Sawant — most voters interviewed by Crosscut brought up the outspoken Trotskyite unprompted. “Sawant’s the bellwether,” Elway said. “If everybody’s new except for Sawant, people are not going to feel like this is a change election.”

About the Crosscut/Elway Poll: The survey was conducted among 432 “likely voters” in the city of Seattle. The interviews were conducted Oct. 5-9, 2019, by telephone with live interviewers; 63% of the interviews were conducted on cellphones. Likely voters were defined as having voted in the 2017 general election, the 2019 primary or both. This definition includes 55% of eligible Seattle voters. The margin of sampling error for this survey is ±4.7%. This means that, in theory, had this survey been conducted 100 times, the results would be within 4.7 percentage points of the results reported here at least 95 times. This survey was not designed to predict the election but to assess voter thinking about city government and issues facing Seattle as they decide how to vote.