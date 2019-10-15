Seattle author Timothy Egan walks an ancient route to find faith in the future

The route was first mapped circa 990 A.D. by power walker Sigeric the Serious, Archbishop of Canterbury. Sigeric covered an average of 12 miles a day on the path from Canterbury to Rome and back again (1,110-miles each way). The purpose of his visit to the Eternal City? Picking up a vestment from the pope.

Egan’s planned journey, also by foot, was less about transporting the trappings of Catholicism, and more about coming to terms with tattered religious convictions.

In his remarkable, moving ninth book, A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, Egan — who won the National Book Award in 2006 for his nonfiction book The Worst Hard Time: The Untold Story of Those Who Survived the Great American Dust Bowl — describes his blister-inducing odyssey on the historic Via Francigena trail. Over a number of weeks, Egan walked from the United Kingdom to France, and across Switzerland into Italy.

Throughout centuries, tens of thousands of Christians have endured hardships, danger and brutal elements on this same taxing adventure in order to sharpen their religious beliefs and affinity with the Church of Rome.