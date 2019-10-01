I was just 3 weeks old when my parents fled Vietnam in 1979. They risked their lives crossing through Khmer Rouge-controlled Cambodia to reach a refugee camp in Thailand. We spent nearly two years in the camp waiting to come to America — a nation founded by people fleeing persecution and seeking opportunity. In 1981, First Baptist Church in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, sponsored my family as refugees. With the help of the Broken Arrow community, my parents embraced the American dream, raised six American children and built small businesses that created jobs and contributed to the local economy.

My father, who had been a Vietnamese military officer and Chinook helicopter pilot, first found work as a mechanic repairing airplane parts. My mother managed convenience stores, and my father helped after his day job. As soon as we were old enough, my siblings and I worked in the stores after school and on weekends. We mopped floors, stocked refrigerators and learned to ring cash registers so that my parents could take naps on makeshift cots in the backrooms. My mother saved and began investing in Oklahoma real estate.

Although my parents have reached retirement age, they continue to expand their small real estate business in Oklahoma. They imbued their children with their unyielding gratitude to a community and country that accepted them as poor refugees and gave them opportunities to succeed.