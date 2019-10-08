Seattle skateboarder captures Mexico City’s intimate underground economy on film

Sidewalk Entrepreneurs is one of more than 90 films screening at this year’s Seattle Latino Film Festival, which takes place at eight venues across the city — including Sea Mar’s yet to be unveiled Museum of Chicano/a/Latino/a Culture. Among the shorts, documentaries and features are La Camarista (The Chambermaid) and El Ombligo de Guie’dani (Guie’dani’s Navel), two films that explore the role of Mexican domestic workers from a different perspective than the one presented in Alfonso Cuarón’s 2018 award-winning Roma. Other films look at the Mexican religion that follows la Santa Muerte (Holy Death), parents who struggle when their son requests a gay Mexican love song and the experience of two Central American migrants in Mexico City waiting for U.S. asylum .

But Elliott’s short documentary is the only view of Mexico presented from a skateboarder’s perspective.

The 45-minute film opens with a view of the largest city in North America bustling awake. Commuters crowd intersections on foot, in cars and on skateboards. Elliott, who narrates, sets the focus:

“Millions of people are on their way to work right now … and hundreds of thousands of them actually work right here on the sidewalk,” he says. “They’re part of the untaxed labor force … which represents 58 percent of the jobs in the city.”