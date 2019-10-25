Shelter for the Storm: Seattle women’s hoops will finally have a suitable home, but not without sacrifice

Seattleites were not pleased. The day after the announcement, the front page of The Seattle Times read simply, “A sad day.” Three-thousand fans attended a “Save Our Sonics” rally outside a federal courthouse, in the hopes of preventing PBC from moving the teams. As the deal was being finalized, Donavan was asked by the Daily Oklahoman to compare the two situations.

“We were left not having any idea what our future was,” she said of her time with the Sting. “This is different in that we’re included in the deal with the Sonics. That’s a good thing. It’s nice to be seen as a viable product.”

Donovan’s Seattle Storm teams of 2003-2007 and her Charlotte Sting teams of 2001-2002 were more than viable products. She led the Sting to back-to-back playoff runs, and the Storm to winning records in four of her five seasons in Seattle. The veteran head coach, who has since passed away, was producing results, but that didn’t seem to matter.

“It would be a very dark day if the teams were to leave Seattle,” Donovan said. “I don’t know if it’s viable to think [Oklahoma City] can support the women’s team.”

That dark day arrived on April 18, 2006, when the Sonics and Storm’s relocation to Oklahoma City was approved by a 28-2 vote of the NBA Board of Governors.

But the fate of the Storm was not quite set.

Clay Bennett, leader of Professional Basketball Club, initially said the ownership group would be “thrilled” to have the WNBA team. But after securing the Sonics, the Storm were essentially treated as a throw-in.

“I’m not sure [moving the Storm to Oklahoma City] was ever a big consideration,” said Kevin Pelton, an ESPN.com reporter who worked for the Storm from 2003 to 2012. “I know one of the members of the ownership group is the guy who ended up buying the Detroit Shock and moving them to Tulsa, so he was interested in women’s basketball. But [the Storm] definitely weren’t ever a primary focus of their ownership group. It was mostly that the two organizations were so intertwined that they couldn’t just sell the Sonics without the Storm.”

Again, Donovan was seeing her team pushed and pulled by forces beyond their control. She said at the time that she had grown tired of seeing her teams rack up accolades, while simultaneously being treated like afterthoughts by their brother organizations.

Enter Force 10 Hoops LLC, which decided that Seattle’s WNBA franchise didn’t need to be tethered to a big brother. The local group, led by four women, bought the team in February 2008, making it the seventh WNBA organization at the time to be owned independent of an NBA franchise.

“Last year there was so much uncertainty,” longtime fan Denise Kilgore said to WNBA.com in 2008. “Will the Storm stay? Will they go? What’s going to happen? This year we have local ownership; we have our girls. The momentum is huge; we know they are ours from this point forward. It's just time to support [them] and we’re all there.”

Many of Seattle’s basketball fans did their best to support the hometown team. In 2008, the year the Sonics left town, the Storm saw an average of 8,265 fans fill the creaky bowl of KeyArena. Attendance numbers rose and fell over the next decade, a reflection of the team’s varying levels of success; but it never dipped below eighth-best in the league, which currently has 12 total teams, and was frequently in the top half.

The Storm did their part as well, winning WNBA championships in 2010 and in 2018. In the 11 seasons since the Sonics’ departure, Seattle has made nine playoff runs.

But as the team moved forward, its arena stood still.

Until 1994, 305 Harrison Street in Seattle was the site of the Seattle Coliseum. Then the arena was rebuilt, and, in 1995, reopened as KeyArena (the naming rights having been sold to KeyCorp). But among fans there was widespread concern that the renovations weren’t substantial enough; they ultimately cost the city and Sonics $95.5 million, combined.

“I’d say most people believe that when the Seattle Coliseum was remodeled into KeyArena that they kind of did it on the cheap,” said Jeff Brown, a writer for Cascadia SN and active participant in the movement to bring the Sonics back to Seattle. “They could have invested a lot more, built a lot more and they didn’t.”

The junior Thunderbirds hockey team had also called KeyArena home, since 1989. But the venue was not ideal for hockey — the sight lines were poor and the scoreboard was off-center when the arena was configured for ice — and the team moved to Kent in 2009. With the departure of the Thunderbirds and Sonics in the same year, KeyCorp decided to let its contract with the city expire on Dec. 31, 2010. In the span of a year, the Storm became the building’s primary tenant, sharing the arena with Seattle University’s men’s basketball team and a women’s flat-track roller derby league.

Despite their perennial success, the Storm — whose revenue grew to $9 million in 2017-18 — did not have nearly the financial wherewithal to provide the arena with the renovations it sorely needed. The city, meanwhile, refused to commit funds beyond those necessary for basic maintenance.

So instead of receiving regular upgrades, KeyArena remained a relic of the past — the ruby red “KeyArena” sign still on top of the building years after KeyCorp’s naming rights deal expired.

“It wasn’t that [KeyArena] was in disarray. It was just that they had stopped doing anything after it was renovated in 1995,” said Pelton. “I go to games all time in Portland at the Moda Center, and that was built the same year. But they’ve been constantly working on it and continuing to upgrade it. So it feels very modern, and KeyArena felt very old.”

Former Sonics forward Rashard Lewis, upon returning to KeyArena in 2017 when it hosted the Big3 basketball league playoffs, remarked on how little had changed since his first season in Seattle in 1998.

“They got the same Jumbotron from back when I was drafted,” Lewis joked in a video published by the league. “That shit ain’t HD.”