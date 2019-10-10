Things to do in Seattle: Oct. 10 - 16

Donald Byrd in his choreographic work 'P-HP: Post-Holocaust Pop or Popular Dancing After the Bomb' (1983), Jerome Robbins Dance Division, The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Johan Elbers)

Donald Byrd: The America That Is to Be

Ever since he started making dance, choreographer Donald Byrd told Crosscut in July, “it didn’t matter what my body looked like in the real world; it only mattered when I was on stage.” Over a 40-year career, Byrd (who has led Spectrum Dance Theater since moving from New York to Seattle in 2002) has created over a hundred works of socially and politically engaged, audience-poking dance for his own companies in New York and here, as well as for famed groups such as the Philadelphia Dance Company, Pacific Northwest Ballet and Dance Theater of Harlem. His satirical 1991 The Minstrel Show (1991), which invited the audience to come up with racist and sexist “jokes” as part of the performance, won the prestigious Bessie Award. But his accomplishments aren’t all in the past. In July, he won the Doris Duke Award (with an unrestricted grant of $275,000). This year he’s creating two major commissions — one for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, one for Pacific Northwest Ballet (on view in November). Having recently turned 70, he’s at work on a memoir. And this weekend, the Frye Art Museum opens a retrospective of his work as a groundbreaking dance maker and thinker. Donald Byrd: The America That Is To Be takes a bird’s-eye view, as it were, showcasing his long history of addressing social justice with archival performance footage, photos, memorabilia and live performances by Spectrum dancers. –M.V.S. and B.D.

If you go: Frye Art Museum, Oct. 12 - Jan. 26, 2020. Live performances by Spectrum Dance Theater, Tuesday/Friday at noon and Saturday/Sunday at 3 p.m. (Free)