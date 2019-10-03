Things to do in Seattle Oct. 3 - 9

Performers in one of two Filipino plays in 'Tagalog sa King Street.' (Still image by Aileen Imperial/Crosscut)

Tagalog sa King Street

When a group of local Filipino actors began rehearsals for two plays in Tagalog, a widely spoken language in the Philippines, they were immediately faced with the complexity of the language. A word on the page could mean different things, depending on pronunciation. Add to that the fact that “old Tagalog” is different from “Taglish,” as well as different regional dialects, and things get complicated, even for a cast of native speakers. But representation matters, and the result is well worth it. “I would like to see myself — and hear myself — on stage,” noted actor Nina De Torres Ignacio. In a public performance called Tagalog sa King Street, the group will present two Filipino plays in Tagalog and Taglish (with English supertitles and shadow puppets to help nonspeakers follow along). Crosscut video producer Aileen Imperial went behind the scenes at several rehearsals, to capture the drama — including comedic “overacting” — and what it means to Filipinos to hear their language as art. Watch our video story. –B.D.

If you go: Tagalog sa King Street, Seattle Office of Arts and Culture’s ARTS space at King Street Station, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. and Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (Free with RSVP)