Washington state isn't transparent about student arrests. Federal law says it's supposed to be

“There's no guidance from the Department of Education on how states should implement that part of ESSA, or really a timeline,” Kowalski said. “So, you know, that is up to the U.S. Department of Education to hold states accountable for the requirements under ESSA.”

Additionally, ambiguity surrounding how to report law enforcement referrals has muddled the data, further calling their reliability into question. Schools are instructed to report the number of students arrested or referred to police, rather than the total number of incidents. But that directive isn’t necessarily clear to the schools reporting the data, UCLA’s Losen said.

Consequently, the data don’t show how often students come into contact with law enforcement; if one student is referred to the police multiple times in a school year, the data reflect only a single instance. And although schools must break down the data by race, disability status, sex and English proficiency, they're not broken down by offense, so one wouldn’t know which behaviors are prompting contact with police.

It's not uncommon to find inconsistencies between police referral and arrest data that school districts maintain in their own records, data reported on the federal level and data gathered by law enforcement agencies due to this lack of clear guidance.

ESSA also doesn’t require states to collect arrest and referral data directly from school districts. They could use data that districts are already reporting directly to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. However, Washington has opted not to publish that data in its report card.

The reason, said Katie Weaver-Randall, director of student information for Washington’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, is that the data available from the Department of Education are out of date by the time they’re made publicly available.

OSPI does include a link to a state data portal on its public-facing report card website, which then links to the federal Civil Rights Data Collection dashboard. Through this mechanism, one could find district or school-level police referral data. However, the link OSPI provides does not explicitly state that it can be used to locate that information.

Although police referral and arrest data from the Civil Rights Data Collection are available online, they aren’t necessarily accessible, the Data Quality Campaign's Kowalski said.

“While folks can go to the [Office for Civil Rights] to get information about police referrals in their community, it is unlikely that local folks would even know that that data collection exists,” she said, adding that community members may not “necessarily have a lot of faith or trust that this federal data source 3,000 miles away from their home is an accurate depiction of what's going on in their community.”

According to OSPI spokesperson Katy Payne, the agency had not previously considered requiring school districts to report police referral data directly to its office, though it does collect its own data on school suspensions and expulsions from school districts.

Beyond the issues of noncompliance with ESSA, OSPI’s apparent inattention to school-based police referrals would seem to be at odds with the office’s recent efforts to reduce and monitor exclusionary discipline, or discipline that causes students to miss instructional time. Seeking this information out is something educators on all levels should be concerned with, regardless of legal mandates, Losen said.

“We want to be able to know how schools are responding to behaviors of students, and get a sense of what is going on here,” he said. “And if there are really high numbers of police involvement, you know that, as a member of the public … I want to encourage them to get the resources they need to make everybody feel safer – teachers, administrators and the students.”