2019 election results for Seattle, King County and more
The first ballots have dropped. Here's what they show.
Early results from Tuesday's general election are in. Ballots will trickle in throughout the week, with updates everyday at 4 pm. Below is an early indication of how two statewide ballot initiatives and races for Seattle City Council, King County Council, the Port of Seattle and the Seattle School District are shaping up.
City of Seattle, Council District 1
Lisa Herbold: 51.29%
Phillip Tavel: 48.32%
City of Seattle, Council District 2
Mark Solomon: 43.47%
Tammy Morales: 56.06%
City of Seattle, Council District 3
Egan Orion: 54%
Kshama Sawant: 45.61%
City of Seattle, Council District 4
Alex Pedersen: 57.78%
Shaun Scott: 41.88%
City of Seattle, Council District 5
Debora Juarez: 57.24%
Ann Davison Sattler: 42.28%
City of Seattle, Council District 6
Dan Strauss: 52.27%
Heidi Wills: 47.14%
City of Seattle, Council District 7
Jim Pugel: 50.32%
Andrew J. Lewis: 49.14%
Metropolitan King County, Council District No. 2
Girmay Zahilay: 56.85%
Larry Gossett: 42.75%
Metropolitan King County, Council District No. 4
Abigail Doerr: 25.90%
Jeanne Kohl-Welles: 73.46%
Metropolitan King County, Council District No. 6
Bill Hirt: 22.74%
Claudia Balducci: 76.96%
Metropolitan King County, Council District No. 8
Joe McDermott: 82.13%
Michael Robert Neher: 17.34%
King County Proposition No. 1, Medic One Levy
Yes: 79.11%
No: 20.89%
King County, Director of Elections
Julie Wise: 78.57%
Mark Greene: 21.09%
Port of Seattle, Commissioner Position No. 2
Sam Cho: 56.76%
Grant Degginger: 42.68%
Port of Seattle, Commissioner Position No. 5
Fred Felleman: 69.16%
Garth Jacobson: 30.44%
Seattle School District, Director District 1
Liza Rankin: 51.14%
Eric Blumhagen: 48.36%
Seattle School District, Director District 2
Lisa Rivera Smith: 98.30%
Seattle School District, Director District 3
Chandra Hampson: 65.53%
Rebecca Muniz: 33.90%
Seattle School District, Director District 6
Leslie S. Harris: 65.70%
Molly E. Mitchell: 33.73%
Editor's note: The complete initial results for both statewide initiatives are still being tallied. We will update as more counties report their results.
Referendum Measure No. 88 (legalizes affirmative action in Washington state)
Approved: 48.82%
Rejected: 51.18%
Initiative Measure No. 976 (lowers most standard car-tab taxes to $30)
Yes: 55.41%
No: 44.59%