After car-tab cuts, a new bus driver worries for his future

If the math doesn’t work out, however, there could be cuts.

“What does that mean to the driver on the street? We could see reductions in our head count,” Resha says.

And first on the list may be part-time and less-senior drivers like McClure.

“Of course as a new driver who is part time, I assume I’m the first on the chopping block,” McClure says.

He adds that he’s trying to not think about it too much. “I don’t know the details specifically because I just don’t want to be looking into that,” he says. “Because the more I know the scarier it can be.”

In addition to his work in dog care, McClure also worked as a delivery driver for FedEx and before that picked up railroad crews in remote places when their shifts had ended.

But in many ways, it’s his experience volunteering in a homeless shelter when he was younger that’s best prepared him for his current work. Like librarians or parks staff, bus drivers require something of a social worker’s skillset, in addition to the basics of driving a bus. On every shift he’s exposed to and communicating directly with the full range of people who live in Seattle.

“You have to be empathetic to be a good bus driver,” he says. “If you’re not, the job will get to you because you may have those people not paying, you may have those people listening to music too loud. It all just comes into play.”

Not only is McClure vulnerable as an individual, but his current route could see cuts as well.

At the beginning of his shift, McClure takes over the No. 60 route on Beacon Hill, near the light rail station. From about 4 p.m. to just after 8 p.m., he guides the bus south to Georgetown, South Park and White Center. He takes a quick break at Westwood Village — about 25 minutes, if the route was on time; less for every minute the bus was behind schedule — and loops back. He then drives north to Capitol Hill before returning to where he began, wishing passengers “have a great day” along the way.

The 60 recently received a bump in service from the licensing fees, and buses now arrive every 15 minutes at a given stop. But the route is on the list of over 70 routes that could see cuts.

Seattle, King County and a number of other government agencies have sued to block the implementation of 976. They claim the initiative was misleading, violated the state rule that laws must address a single subject and is unconstitutional for negating voter-approved tax hikes at a local level.

Tim Eyman, who put the bill on the ballot, has countered that Seattle is trying to undermine the will of the voters who feel overburdened by expensive car tabs.

A King County Superior Court judge will decide next week whether to pause the initiative’s implementation as it moves through the legal process.

At the base, McClure says most drivers are just carrying on as normal. It’s a way to stay sane, but it’s also confusing. He toggles between “when” and “if” when referring to the possibility of his job getting cut.

“That limbo is just daunting,” he says, adding, “I think that a lot of drivers, including myself, are kind of just hoping that things will shake out and end up well because often times it’s going to be a big make or break for the drivers.”