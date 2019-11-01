Bumbershoot’s producer declines to renew contract, putting the festival’s future in doubt

Others point out that while AEG lost money on Bumbershoot, some of that went to paying the City of Seattle’s fees. According to multiple sources with knowledge of Bumbershoot’s finances, the city of Seattle’s actual contribution to the festival was greater in the 1970s than it was in any recent years.

With homelessness being the political hot button at present, little talk this election year has gone to arts funding. “Save the Showbox” has become a rallying cry, but trying to actually get dollars committed to the arts, with homeless people all over the city, will be a challenge. Still, with this being an election year, some wonder if Mayor Jenny Durkan would really want Bumbershoot to “die” on her watch. Her office did not respond to attempts for comment.

But One Reel’s Griswold says the city wants the festival to succeed. “The city is invested and interested,” he said, “and eager to keep Bumbershoot alive now. I don’t think this is a bad position.”

There’s a possibility Bumbershoot might take a break for a year to reorganize, as festivals of this scale have such long advance times for planning and financing, and this November announcement does not bode well for 2020. Porter hopes that doesn’t happen, but he says perhaps it will be like the Seattle Supersonics, whose departure was not seen as ominous, initially, as it was later: “Some people said, ‘To hell with them, let them go, we’ll get another team.’ Then three years went by, and people didn’t realize what it felt like to have that team gone. I can only hope that somebody with money doesn’t want this to go away, even for year.”