Can Rainier Beach's Kubota Garden remain a refuge for all?

This is one way to use Kubota Garden — as a refuge, a site for meditation and healing. Marcus Harrison Green, a longtime resident of Rainier Beach and founder of the South Seattle Emerald, recited lyrics from the Persian poet Rumi when I asked him to describe his relationship to the garden: “Come, come, whoever you are. Wanderer, worshipper, come, come, even if you’ve broken your vows a thousand times, come again. This is not a caravan of despair. This love is here for you.” Green, who is Black, was born and raised in lower-income, majority minority Rainier Beach but attended a mostly white, private high school in Burien. Beset by pressures from both sides, he came to Kubota Garden during high school to find temporary peace. “I was straddling two worlds,” he explains. “[I was going to] this private, extremely affluent, extremely white school in Burien and then coming back to [Rainier] Beach, which was kind of the hood at that time, just trying to survive. I didn’t really fit in anywhere. Kubota Garden was where I fit in.”

Race is not incidental to the story of Kubota Garden. Indeed, it is central. Founded as a horticultural laboratory and display center for Japanese immigrant Fujitarō Kubota’s gardening business in 1927, the garden became dormant in 1942 after Fujitarō and his family were forcibly removed from their homes and transported to the Minidoka Relocation Center in south central Idaho. (Improbably, Fujitarō, ever the community-minded green thumb, managed to construct a public garden inside his own concentration camp.) Upon returning to Seattle in 1945, the Kubotas revived their garden and restarted their business, mounting notable installations on the grounds of Seattle University and the Bloedel Reserve on Bainbridge Island, as well as in numerous private homes throughout the region. At the same time, the Rainier Beach Kubota Garden became a hub of Japanese American social and cultural activity, functioning as a quasi-public, quasi-private space for the Japanese community for decades.

Fujitaro Kubota in a red pine in Kubota Garden, 1965. (Kubota Garden Foundation, Densho)

As the Kubotas rose in stature, the neighborhood around their garden began to change. Ron Angeles, a long-time community liaison for the city of Seattle’s Department of Neighborhoods, remembers playing baseball against Rainier Beach High School in the 1960s while a student at Chief Sealth High School in West Seattle. Back then, most of the Beach players were white and Asian, says Angeles, who is Filipino American. By 1979, when he began serving the Rainier Valley as a community liaison, the neighborhood “was pretty much split in thirds — a third Asian, a third Black, a third white. The Black population was increasing because Black folks were coming down from the Central Area, and there was busing [so] white folks were pretty much taking off [for the suburbs]. And then we started [housing] immigrants and refugees.” Today, the neighborhood is approximately 31% African American, 31% Asian, 13% Hispanic and 14% mixed race, according to the advocacy group Rainier Beach Action Coalition. Only about a quarter of residents identify as white. More than half speak multiple languages.

The diversity of Rainier Valley generally, and of Rainier Beach in particular, is all the more astonishing given the almost total whiteness that one finds in much of the rest of the city. Sizable populations of Vietnamese, Somalis and Filipinos reside alongside communities of African Americans and Latinos. Recently arrived immigrants from Africa and Asia live next door to second- and third-generation immigrants from the same countries. Mosques hold services blocks away from Jewish synagogues and Catholic churches.