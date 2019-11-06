For the first time, Pacific Northwest Ballet goes locals-only

None of this is familiar material for the performers in the room, but they dive in and eventually approximate what Pertl is asking for. Although he’s trained in ballet, he’s using very little of that tradition. Instead, he designs movement the way early modern dancers did, crafting it on their own bodies.

Pertl is part of Pacific Northwest Ballet’s upcoming Locally Sourced program, featuring three world premieres by three local choreographers, each at a different point in their career as a dance maker. In addition to Pertl, the mixed bill includes Eva Stone, who this year inaugurated a groundbreaking choreography class for young women at PNB School, and Donald Byrd, a dance maker whose resume is so rich he’s currently the subject of a retrospective at the Frye Art Museum.

As experience goes, Pertl, at 29, is the “baby” of the group, and in many ways has set himself the hardest task. He’s still a member of PNB, dancing in the corps de ballet. Though he’s made work for several other groups, this is the first time he’s stood at the front of the room and told his colleagues what to do. And the things he’s telling them are often far away from their daily practice. Bouncing and sliding is very different than the sleek virtuosity of neoclassical ballet.

When Artistic Director Peter Boal approached Pertl about making a work for this program, the choreographer took the “local” aspect of the title literally. Called “A Wash of Gray,” his piece is designed as a tribute to the fundamental things about Seattle that we all value, even during these changeable days. He also convened a varied collection of Pacific Northwest artists as collaborators.