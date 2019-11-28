Hold the turkey: early Puget Sound settlers ate oysters, ducks and geese

Thanksgiving (with a capital “T”) has been part of culture here since the first pioneers arrived, bringing with them East Coast traditions. Early on, Thanksgiving was not an official national holiday, but many people celebrated it. It usually involved going to church, followed by a feast, often a community dance or ball.

The arrival of the Denny Party at Alki was sometimes compared to the arrival of the Pilgrims at Plymouth, with Alki Beach standing in for Plymouth Rock. (Historian Coll Thrush discusses the conscious myth-building of “Seattle’s Pilgrims” in his excellent book, Native Seattle.) Certainly, the Salish peoples helped the settlers get settled. Chief Seattle even extended them an invitation .

It should be noted that the pioneers did not have a monopoly on ceremonies and feasting related to being thankful. Indigenous peoples throughout the region had ceremonies connected with the return of salmon and the ripening and harvest of berries, for example — thanksgiving ceremonies that, as one Salish elder said, took place “before Columbus.”