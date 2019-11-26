‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ hits the 5th Ave Theatre — but can she make it on Broadway?

The Seattle debut of Mrs. Doubtfire is when all the new play’s kinks must be worked out — dialogue rejiggering, song rearranging, staging tweaks — before it begins performances at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre in March 2020. That means a lot of money, talent and ambition is riding on the five-week 5th Avenue run, and on the response by Seattle theatergoers to the latest expensive musical trying to replicate the box office magic of a megahit Hollywood film.

What are the odds of it succeeding? And how are longtime film and theater director Jerry Zaks and company retrofitting the 1993 Robin Williams film (about a divorced father who pretends to be a female Scottish nanny in order to spend more time his kids) for a social climate that has shifted its views on gender bending?

The 5th Avenue Theatre has become a leading developer and presenter of new musicals. Mrs. Doubtfire arrives with an A-list Broadway producer attached (Kevin McCollom, a force behind Rent and Avenue Q), plus a score by brothers Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell — the same music and story team that created (among other worthy credits) the clever faux-Shakespearean musical Something Rotten!

Zaks echoes other Broadway honchos when praising the 5th Avenue as “so welcoming, so professional. I don’t imagine there’s a better facility anywhere in the country to do the show we want to do.”