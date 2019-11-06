Sawant trails after early results, but moderate sweep unlikely for Seattle City Council

Supporters of Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant await results during her campaign’s District 3 election night party at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center in Seattle’s Central District, Nov. 5, 2019. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

“Those of you who were with us in 2013 remember what happened,” Sawant told a crowd of her supporters, referring to her late comeback to unseat incumbent Richard Conlin — in which she trailed by almost exactly the same amount.

Sawant excoriated the monied interests who spent against her — saying they “own the whole goddamn table” at which they demand a seat — and pledged to keep fighting.

“We have always had to fight hard,” she said. “So we are going to have to continue to fight hard.”

More liberal candidates fared well elsewhere. Councilmember Lisa Herbold, for instance, said she was surprised she was leading, expecting instead that she would take the lead after later vote counts.

"Not gonna lie, I feel good as hell right now," she told supporters.

"It's time to change the focus from the richest to the brokest," she added later, quoting Lauryn Hill. “What I can tell you is that we're going to have resistance no matter what. … This isn't over.”

On the other end of the spectrum, Alex Pedersen, former aide to onetime Councilmember Tim Burgess, appeared on his way to beating Shaun Scott, an activist and member of the Democratic Socialists of America. Pedersen ran hard on a message of bringing accountability to the city council and a deep skepticism of the council’s spending. In the past he’s urged caution on adding housing density and voted against the Sound Transit 3 transportation package. He identifies as a liberal Democrat, but a win would make him one of the most moderate voices on the city council in years.

“I’m feeling really confident,” she told Crosscut. “I was prepared to be down tonight, just based on my prior experience in a general election when i was outspent 3 to 1 in 2015, I was almost 6.5% down and I won my campaign by 39 votes so I was bracing for a similar kind of long drawn out battle.”

“I don’t think I feel comfortable calling it but I feel really confident,” she said.

Tammy Morales in District 2, who ran as an unabashed progressive favoring taxing wealth and big business, jumped out to a decisive lead over her opponent, Mark Solomon, who benefited from large amounts of outside spending from large businesses and mainstream Democrats.