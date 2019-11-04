That article, and one published in The Seattle Times earlier that morning, described an incident, nearly eight years ago, when a woman came to Smith’s home acting as a liaison for a man Smith says repeatedly threatened her and her family. According to Smith, the visit was in violation of a protection order she had against the man and any third parties functioning on his behalf (the man was convicted of a domestic violence felony in 2008). Feeling the woman possessed ill intent, and having asked her several times to leave, Smith says a physical altercation between her and the woman ensued. After being called to the scene by the man Smith had the protection order against, police arrested Smith. She pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault and served a year of unsupervised probation; the charges against her were eventually dismissed.

The two-tiered nature of our justice system means that working-class people, like Smith, have a higher likelihood of exposure to it. Race plays the role of force multiplier in that probability, according to a study by the People’s Policy Project. As a result, candidates of color are more likely to be subjected to scrutiny over past run-ins with law enforcement, a dynamic amplified by the tendency of media to sensationalize criminality. So when it comes to covering candidates of color whose lives have intersected with the criminal justice system, the bar for responsible coverage must be high.

Emijah Smith in a Family Engagement Team meeting at Mercer Middle School in Seattle on Nov. 1, 2019. Smith was one of three finalists in September to fill the Seattle School Board district seven seat but was not selected. (Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)

While the KUOW story detailed the contents of the police report, and claimed Smith acknowledged its accuracy, Smith says she never agreed with the report’s portrayal of the night.

“KUOW lied about me [accepting the accuracy of the police report]. I realize they probably view me as some uneducated black woman with little power, so they feel they can get away with it,” Smith says.