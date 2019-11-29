A Seattle carpenter goes from building a bookstore to publishing his first book

He also built the second floor at Left Bank Books in Pike Place Market, a beacon for readers (and curious tourists) in search of radical politics.

Now his own book is hitting the shelves. In Surviving the Peace: The Struggle for Postwar Recovery in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Lippman, 67, chronicles the many chapters of Bosnia’s dystopian struggles, documenting street-level tragedies, as well as the consequences of bloodlust nationalism that led to Serbian ethnic cleansing of Bosnian Muslims (also known as Bosniaks).

“On one occasion,” he writes, “[Slavenka, a Sarajevo artist] was attending a funeral when snipers began firing on the cemetery. She had to jump into an empty grave for shelter. She was stuck there while the snipers kept shooting, as if they were playing with her.”

Though he’s written extensively on the topic for multiple outlets — Christian Science Monitor, Balkan Witness, The Seattle Times and Seattle Post-Intelligencer — this is Lippman’s first book. His riveting stories reflect first-hand experience of the region over the past 40 years.