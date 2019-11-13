A small Washington town may build the world's largest methanol plant, but do locals want it?

But Wallace is full of energy. He tells each person his well-rehearsed spiel: A company is trying to build the world's largest fracked-gas-to-methanol facility just 30 miles north of here in the Washington town of Kalama. He's running for commissioner of the Port of Kalama in the November election and wants to stop the project. Here's a flyer with some information. If you want to learn more, there's a booth just over there. Look for the red "No Methanol" sign. Then he moves on to the next person.

Early that morning, Wallace and a half-dozen other activists made the 40-minute drive down from Kalama, a town of about 2,700 in Cowlitz County, to this gravel lot. They're part of a small band of grassroots activists who came to get the word out about their three-year effort to stop construction of the $2 billion methanol plant project proposed a few miles north of Kalama.

The company behind the project, Northwest Innovation Works (NWIW), has connections to the Chinese government through its parent company, the investment arm of Chinese Academy of Sciences. NWIW is awaiting for approval from the Washington state Department of Ecology for an environmental permit to begin construction. A final decision from the agency is not expected until at least December. Until then, members of the Kalama-based activist group No Methanol will spread its message to whoever listens.

Back in Kalama, opinion about the methanol plant is starkly divided, creating tensions in a town one local referred to as “Mayberry.” Wallace built his campaign for port commissioner almost entirely on opposing the methanol plant, but his opponent, incumbent Port Commissioner Alan Basso, easily won reelection on Nov. 5. His landslide victory points to public support for the port’s plan to go ahead with the plant.

But public opinion won’t determine the project’s outcome. That will likely turn on the approval of required environmental permits by the Washington State Department of Ecology, which is expected to make a decision before the end of the year. And a newly announced lawsuit by environmental groups is challenging previously issued federal permits, adding another obstacle that NWIW must overcome before construction can begin. With the uncertainty around the permitting process and associated legal challenges, the outcome of the methanol plant is as murky as when it was first announced in 2014.

SIgns against the proposed plant dot the landscape in and around Kalama. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

A clear and colorless liquid

Methanol is a clear and colorless chemical that is liquid at room temperature. It has a wide variety of commercial applications, from industrial solvents to fuels to use as a feedstock for plastics, fabrics, cosmetics and more. But NWIW looked to the Northwest for reasons of access to the methanol’s source and its ultimate destination: Abundant natural gas extracted from fields in Western Canada and the United States would be piped into the Kalama plant, where it would be converted into methanol and shipped to Asia. As much as 3.6 millions tons of methanol could be produced at the plant each year, making it the largest of its kind in the world.

In its most recent decision about the permits, the Department of Ecology in mid-October held that the Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement submitted by the company and Cowlitz County in August was incomplete. The agency requested additional information from NWIW about the project's atmospheric carbon impact and mitigation plan, among other issues. Both parties responded in early November and the Department of Ecology is expected to issue another decision by December.

The methanol plant would sit on a 90-acre site on the northern end of Port of Kalama property, which sits on the banks of the Columbia River and is home to a public park and more than 30 businesses — including a marina, a restaurant and a steel-processing facility.

Port Commissioner Basso supports the methanol plant. At a town hall in Kalama on Oct. 21, Basso argued that the project is an excellent fit.

"What we do [at the port] is we focus on putting in infrastructure that allows outside money to come in and build businesses, put people to work, pay taxes, and these tax dollars go to the other local entities," Basso said. "There's a group that wants to make this all about methanol, but the port does a lot more than methanol."

Wallace, who is also the president of nonprofit environmental group Lower Columbia Stewardship Community, had a stark rebuttal.

"Fossil fuels are not the wave of the future," he said. He'd like to increase transparency of the port’s decision-making process and have it focus on light industrial and recreational uses, such as a graffiti park that could host competitions for artists.

”I’m not telling people ‘here’s what you need’ — If you don’t think we’re on the right path, then get involved and bring your ideas and get creative,” Wallace said.

Charlene DesRosier, right, speaks with others about her concerns over the proposed methanol plant. DesRosier runs a recreation area a short distance away from the plant site and, if it's constructed, she's afraid it will impact her business. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

An economic boon?

First proposed in 2014 alongside two similar facilities in Tacoma and Columbia County, Oregon, the Kalama plant is promoted by NWIW as an opportunity to bring jobs and investment to Cowlitz County, which has an unemployment rate nearly 1.4% higher than the state average. Still hurting from the 40-year decline of the timber industry that once sustained it, many in Cowlitz County hope the plant can bring the good times back.

In addition to Basso and the two other port commissioners, the project is supported by state Rep. Richard DeBolt, R-Chehalis, and former Washington Gov. Gary Locke, both of whom have taken paid positions with NWIW or its parent company. Gov. Jay Inslee was also a supporter of the project until he reversed course last spring around the time he announced a climate-focused presidential campaign.

NWIW selected Longview-based contractor JH Kelly to build the facility, and expects to hire 1,000 workers during the two-year-long peak construction period. To that end, the company signed a labor agreement with local construction trade unions at the outset of the project.

“I and other local union members are excited to be a part of this project,” said Mike Bridges, president of the Longview/Kelso Building and Construction Trades Council and a member of IBEW Local 48. He sees the methanol plant as a way for local unions to diversify, and believes high environmental standards will prevent possible pollution impacts.

Once operational, the plant will require 190 to 200 permanent employees with average salaries of $109,000, NWIW said. The company is also funding a training and internship program with Lower Columbia College in nearby Longview to help local residents fill 20% of the permanent jobs at the plant. The program will also focus on creating a job pipeline for local adults and young people.

NWIW donated $10,000 to the Kalama library for renovations, and promised the local fire district $1 million if the plant is approved by the state. Eric Nerison, superintendent of the Kalama School District, told Crosscut that NWIW had committed to donate $25,000 in cash and $25,000 in in-kind services for teaching and training as part of its grant application to the state of Washington. NWIW confirmed that the company had made financial commitments to the school district, though it didn't specify an amount.

Rosemary Siipola, a long-time resident who ran for mayor of Kalama in 2017 and is a board member of the Lower Columbia College Foundation, said the project would bring much-needed money and jobs.

"The port's core values are to do the best it can for the community it serves — I don’t believe that they would be supporting this effort if they didn’t believe it was viable and a good fit," Siipola said.

"Government oversight of of this project has been incredible, so if the state approves the permits, I'm OK with the plant being built," said Steve Kallio, who defeated No Methanol member John Flynn for a city council position on Nov. 5. “I think the people have spoken about that issue and I hope we can move forward with issues that actually are controllable by the city.”

“I’m glad there are environmental groups who are involved, but I think they should focus on their own area and not tell people in Kalama what to do.”