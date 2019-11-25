Snoqualmie Tribe kicks off Washington’s first Native Arts Week by buying a Native design brand

Less than a month after purchasing 45 acres in the Snoqualmie Falls area, including the Salish Lodge & Spa, the tribe announced that it has acquired Eighth Generation.

“It’s huge for us. It’s right in line with what we're trying to accomplish: protect our culture, promote our artists and expand our tribal voice,” said Christopher Castleberry, tribal council treasurer of the Snoqualmie Tribe.

Gov. Jay Inslee will join those gathered at Eighth Generation’s flagship store for the announcement, to proclaim the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, as Native Arts Week in Washington State.

The proclamation acknowledges the contributions Native Americans have made to the arts and culture sector, and calls on Washingtonians to support authentic Native American products that preserve heritage and create economic opportunities for Native people. Those values are at the core of the Snoqualmie Tribe’s acquisition.