To stop diseases like West Nile, WSU scientists are feeding blood to mosquitoes

By now, everyone knows mosquitoes are more than annoying — they’re killers, and they’re slowly spreading viruses throughout Washington state. Since first appearing in 2006, the West Nile virus has been detected in more than half of Washington counties.

The impacts are even worse elsewhere: Global and national infection rates for mosquito-borne viruses like West Nile, dengue and Zika have skyrocketed over the past few decades, and those numbers will increase as global warming extends the insects’ geographic range. Stopping the spread of these viruses is difficult partily because they reproduce so swiftly that a single bite can transfer more viruses than a human immune system can keep up with — and they mutate so quickly that vaccines are rendered ineffective..

But many researchers believe suppressing viruses in their mosquito hosts before they get to humans could better stop the spread. Dr. Alan Goodman, an assistant professor of molecular biosciences at Washington State University, and his colleagues have struck possible suppression gold by working with one particular common human substance: insulin.