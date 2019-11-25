Things to do in Seattle: Native arts edition

'Snoqual (Moon) the Transformer,' by artist Roger Fernandes, on Queen Anne. (Agueda Pacheco Flores/Crosscut)

Visible on Ancestral Lands: Coast Salish Public Art Works

Northwest Native artists have contributed dozens of works to the local public art landscape. You’ve likely encountered them in your daily comings and goings, but now you can learn more about their origins, and create your own art walk, thanks to “Visible on Ancestral Lands: Coast Salish Public Art Works in King County.” Created by Crisca Bierwert, an affiliate associate professor of anthropology at the University of Washington, with help from 4Culture and local indigenous leaders, the interactive online map was released in June. It documents 42 Native artworks across Puget Sound, and includes stories from the artists about each piece and its connection to the original peoples inhabiting our region.

Many Native artists have contributed multiple pieces, including Susan Point (Musqueam), whose hand-carved red plaster mural “Four Corners” adorns a wall at North Seattle College. Quinault artist Marvin Oliver, who died earlier this year, contributed more than five installations to the public artscape. Look for his piece “Spirit of Washington” (1992), a cast bronze sculpture of an orca whale’s dorsal fin, which sits on a boulder behind the Seattle Public Library’s Columbia City branch. Standing 16 feet tall, the piece features bold lines in a pattern commonly found on traditional Salish bowls and dark oceanic tones that form the figure of a person. In Queen Anne, find “Snoqual (Moon) the Transformer” (2012), a sculpture by Roger Fernandes (Lower Elwha Band) that captures the Snoqualmie Tribe’s story of the moon’s birth and how the moon altered the Earth to create Snoqualmie Falls. The piece illustrates the clash between traditional Native ways (represented by two standing cedar panels) and colonialism (represented by a metal wrap), and features two arching boards that suggest a roof or portal. To pass through it is to walk through ancient Northwest history into the present moment.

If you go: Create your own art walk with the Visible on Ancestral Lands: Salish Public Artworks in King County map.