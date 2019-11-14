Things to do in Seattle: Nov. 14 - 20

Mrs. Krishnan’s Party

Do you like Indian food? Do you like actors engaging you in conversation? If the answer is yes, you may want to accept an invitation to this party/theater piece, an interactive affair concocted by the India Ink Theatre Company of New Zealand. The creators of this touring show, which comes to the Erickson Theatre this month courtesy of Seattle Theatre Group, describe it as “a love story set in a corner shop.” That shop is a convenience store managed by Mrs. Krishnan (Kalyani Nagarajan), a hearty South Indian immigrant to New Zealand, and her ebullient college student tenant, James (Justin Rogers). The “surprise” bash James throws (complete with decorations, dahl, dance and descriptions of Southern Indian mythology) is in honor of the Hindu festival of Onam, an autumn holiday celebrated by the Malayali people of Kerala, India. There’s a story line here (will the widowed Mrs. Krishnan sell her business and return to India?). But according to the enthusiastic reviews from Auckland and Vancouver, B.C., critics, the main attractions are the condensed (75-minute) immersion into Anglo-Indian culture and the witty, improvisational kibitzing of the performers with the partygoers (that's you). If you linger after the show, you get to sample the dahl (Indian lentil stew). –M.B.

If you go: Mrs. Krishnan's Party at Erickson Theatre, Nov. 15-24. (Tickets start at $45)