Things to do in Seattle: Nov. 7 - 13

'Las Golondrinas' by Fay Jones. (James Harris Gallery)

First Thursday Art Walk picks

It’s first Thursday again, which means time to don your most Parisian scarf and head to Pioneer Square for the country’s oldest official art walk. This week’s picks include Seattle artist Ko Kirk Yamahira, whose carefully unthreaded canvases transform the traditional painting surface into a fascinating and flowing new form of sculpture (at 4Culture through Dec. 5). Legendary Seattle painter Fay Jones is known for her pastel panoramas on paper — dreamy cartoons imbued with old tales. Her new body of work, Las Golondrinas, is in memoriam to her recently deceased husband Robert C. Jones, another prominent painter, and features tears, rain and birds in flight (at James Harris Gallery through Jan. 25). Ever re-inventing her immersive artspace, Tariqa Waters announced via Instagram that she’s created a Martyr Sauce Pop Art Museum, so catch it before she moves on to the next massively inventive idea (Martyr Sauce, Nov. 7, 6-8:30 p.m.). And sometime Seattleite and multidisciplinary artist Paul Rucker returns from parts east for a show of his oversized, imagined “Forever” stamps, featuring the faces of civil rights figures such as Emmett Till and the victims of the Alabama church bombing, who have gone “uncommemorated” by the U.S. Postal Service. (Greg Kucera Gallery, through Dec. 21). –B.D.

If you go: Various Pioneer Square locations, Nov. 7, 5-8 p.m. See links embedded above. (All venues free)