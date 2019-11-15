The view from The Phinney

Not long after, a spot opened up in a retirement community and Verna left. We offered ourselves up as the new managers and Helen agreed. Every few weeks she would drive down to the building — she didn’t stop driving until late into her 90s — to empty the quarters from the washers and dryers. I would find her walking slowly down the basement hallway from the laundry room, stooping under the weight of an enormous change purse. Would she like my help? No, no. She wasn’t going to let me or anyone else touch those quarters.

And yet, neither did Helen replace the old 50-cent coin machines with new ones that charged more. And once you were in the building, she didn’t raise your rent. Some tenants had lived there for 15 years or more. One woman, whose picture windows framed panoramic sunset views of the Olympics over Puget Sound, paid less than $500 per month. Once the cash was in hand, Helen really didn’t like to let it go, but she wasn’t all that concerned about maximizing the cashflow.

Back in 2006, South Lake Union was still a semi-industrial wasteland; Jeff Bezos hadn’t yet planted Amazon’s flag there. But Seattle rents had already begun to rise after a slow period, and apart from a recessionary dip after 2008 they would keep climbing. Today rents have more than doubled, and the city’s population has grown by a whopping 30%. Part of the reason for rising housing costs was the rapid influx of tech workers and the fact new housing construction wasn’t keeping pace; at the same time, affordable older buildings were being demolished to make way for market-rate units. But that wasn’t the whole story. Seattle was also about to become a prime destination for Wall Street investors and global surplus cash. They sought profitable real estate in a world where reliably strong returns were becoming increasingly hard to find. These new incorporeal landlords were most definitely concerned about maximizing the cashflow.

Homelessness rose, too, in near lockstep with rents. We began to notice more and more RVs parked along Phinney Avenue. Early one morning we got a call from a tenant who was afraid to leave the building because a homeless man was asleep in the entranceway, blocking the door. Scott went downstairs to investigate. The man was a familiar character in the neighborhood, notable for the large plush duck he always carried with him; we didn’t know his name, so privately we called him Duck Man. In spring and summer he would decorate his temporary abodes with flowers. Once someone left a big red antique truck parked near the building, unlocked, for several weeks. It was soon bedecked with blossoms in Duck Man’s signature style, and we guessed he had taken up residence there. Now Scott woke him up and asked if he could move, explaining the situation. “What, is she afraid of the duck?” he asked, and wandered off down the street.