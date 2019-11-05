A walk in the woods with Seattle writer David Guterson

Mountaineers Books is not known for publishing poetry. The company’s reputation has been built on hiking guides and mountaineering memoirs. This is a first: an epic poem by a famous writer. Guterson is one of Seattle’s preeminent authors, behind such novels as Snow Falling on Cedars, Ed King, and The Other, books deeply imbued with Northwest locales, history and serious themes.

Turn Around Time has these aspects, but much more. It reads like a cerebral exercise in the outdoors, a poem not simply about hiking, but about the journey of life itself. It is augmented with black and white illustrations by Northwest artist Justin Gibbens .

David Guterson's new book is illustrated with artwork by Northwest painter Justin Gibbens. At right, "Endless Switchbacks." (Courtesy Mountaineers Books)

Guterson and I had a chance to talk about this on a walk around Seward Park. The lanky, sixtysomething author showed up as one might expect, sporting a Forest Service green Filson wool cruiser of ancient origin. Seward has been my stomping grounds since my toddler days, and the park’s peninsula was an easy place for the Bainbridge Island writer to meet in town among trees and along the shoreline on a very quiet fall afternoon.

Guterson is no stranger to the outdoors. He had an uncle who took him on hikes and adventures. He joined the Boy Scouts, he tells me, so that he and a friend could get out into the wilderness more easily. He cleared brush for the Forest Service when he was younger. Turn Around Time is structured around a concept from alpinists: that halfway point when, no matter what, it’s time to come back.