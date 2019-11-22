To be clear, this applies strictly to institutional spaces, which often feature art divorced from the community it reflects, the audience it's meant for or the broader culture the institution is curating. And art curation is always a political act. Aesthetics, after all, has always been wielded by power to advance its own ends. None understood this better than the Third Reich, which privileged ancient Greek and Roman work over German art made at the time in order to advance values of racial superiority. Contemporary America is in the throes of a similar reckoning, as it works through what to do with over 800 Confederate monuments erected on public lands. In Seattle, art products are used to signal progressive virtues like inclusion and diversity, but gallery exhibits, public installations, readings and other events are rarely accompanied by an equitable ceding of power or capital. As curation is largely concerned with omission — what gets left out — the difference between the makeup of Seattle’s high art institutions and the artists they celebrate tells you everything about their priorities.

In Chicago, there’s a long tradition of artists as explicit organizers, community builders and culture workers. It’s assumed from the jump. In Seattle, there’s a strong tradition of that, too —the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Youth Speaks Seattle and the Vera Project. Our legacy of arts organizing has always had overtones of counterculture. Even the queer and grunge scenes of the 1980s and 90s, with its hyperlocalized expressions on Capitol Hill, were deeply invested in community. But that tradition is dying out — or, perhaps more accurately, its contemporaries are being displaced.

Seattle is experiencing unprecedented transformation, with profound implications for the future of cultural life in Seattle. Yet at the same time, those very same institutions do nothing about housing affordability, homelessness and displacement because that’s not core to their mission. They claim a “commitment to racial equity” but don’t have the courage to take a position on upzoning, land use policy or ending the sweeps of homeless encampments. These are the defining fights of our time and will shape the future of our city. We need everyone to participate.

I love Seattle and often turn to its art scene as a reprieve from increasingly nasty, dehumanizing local politics. Art, economics and community are unavoidably intertwined. Many artists have been pushed out as Seattle's economy soars. My family still might be. When our art spaces refuse to acknowledge or address this ever-growing loss, they become complicit in the marginalization of the very culture these spaces claim to cultivate. What gets lost is not just the art, music, theater or literature produced by a talented individual but the whole marginalized community that made that individual possible in the first place. And because of the way our economy is structured, this often means immigrant, Black, brown, queer and trans communities are the ones who bear the brunt of this inaction.

I returned home from the Poetry Incubator wishing Seattle had more of what Chicago’s arts and politics have going for it. We need more history in our politics, and we need more politics in our art institutions. If both political and arts leaders led with the courage of their convictions, we’d take an important step toward shifting resources to our communities that need it. And we really need it. But if there’s any hope, it will be found in arts institutions more assertively participating in the political arena, and elected officials drawing more deliberately on culture and shared histories.