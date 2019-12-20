2019 year in review

Immigration

A female ICE detainee looks back down the stairs as she boards a government-chartered Swift Air flight bound for Las Vegas at the Yakima Air Terminal in Yakima on May 14, 2019. (Lindsey Wasson for Crosscut)

Immigration policy mandated at the national level had countless immediate effects on lives across Washington state this year, and Crosscut documented as many as we could. In May, reporter Lilly Fowler wrote the story above about deportation flights in Yakima beginning just days after ICE Air flights at Seattle’s Boeing Field were discontinued. Crosscut journalists also told the story — with words and video — of Washington farmers and laborers struggling under the fourth-largest guest worker program in the nation. In September, Temple Beth Hatfiloh in Olympia took in an undocumented family and became the third religious institution in the state to protect individuals from deportation. And just before that, we told the story of Jose Robles, a father of three who was detained by ICE after giving up refuge at a Seattle church to plead his case.

Here are a few more immigration stories we published this year: